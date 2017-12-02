Couple renew vows to mark special day

A couple renewed their wedding vows to celebrate their 52nd anniversary, thanks to staff at Risby Park Nursing Home.

Ann and John Bone had the service and blessing at St Giles Church last weekend after the home, where John is a resident, organised the event.

Ann said: “It was just an absolutely fantastic day, the service was great and having all the family there was simply marvellous .”

The couple originally met in a nightclub in Ilford, Essex, and got married in a register office in Barkingside.

Mrs Bone said they were always together, enjoying sailing, racing and skiing before Mr Bone was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia three years ago.

The condition affects mental abilities and can have Parkinson’s disease-like symptoms such as rigid muscles and tremors and is why Mr Bone is at Risby Park Nursing Home.

Moira Clare, manager of the home, originally approached Mrs Bone about having the ceremony.

She said: “We try to make wishes come true and help people living with us still enjoy their lives.

“Just because people are living with dementia does not mean they can’t create and share new happy memories like these.”

Mrs Bone thanked the home for a fantastic job and said the day was perfect, even down to the weather being the same as when they first wed.

On being asked what the secret to their long marriage was she said that having a good combination and balance in their relationship was what worked for them.

Mr Bone is now set to help the National Institute for Health Research, by doing clinical tests, to help it have a better understanding of Lewy Body Dementia.