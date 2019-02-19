Suffolk is to host the opening stage of this year's OVO Energy Women’s Tour on June 10, marking the fifth time the race has visited the county.

The county is also the first venue to be confirmed for the 2020 edition of the race, after Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council partnered organisers SweetSpot Group in a two-year deal to bring the event to the county in 2019 and 2020.

Cllr James Reeder, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for health, said: “We are delighted to welcome the OVO Energy Women’s Tour back to Suffolk for a fifth year and our fourth time of hosting the grand depart.

Stage One of the Women's Tour 2018 passes through Needham Market and Stowmarket, riders on fans on Navigation Approach Stowmarket in Stowmarket Picture Mark Westley. (7251216)

“The Women’s Tour and events like it all contribute to our ambition to make Suffolk England’s most active county. I hope that this year’s race inspires even more people to take up cycling. It is always a much-celebrated event in Suffolk’s Sporting Calendar, greatly enjoyed by local communities.”

In its four previous visits to Suffolk, the Women’s Tour is estimated to have attracted more than 250,000 spectators to the roadside and created a net economic impact for the county’s economy of at least £3.5 million.

Mick Bennett, Women’s Tour race director said: “Suffolk has been involved as a host venue since the first edition in 2014, so the extension of our partnership for a further two editions of the race shows the support in the county for the event.”

June will mark the fourth time the tour has started in Suffolk, with Bury St Edmunds, Southwold and Framlingham having each hosted the grand depart of Britain’s biggest women’s procycling race.

Further details of the 2019 Suffolk stage, including the start and finish venues for stage one, will be announced in early March ahead of the announcement of the full route.