County’s WIs come together for federation’s annual meeting

More than 400 women gathered at The Apex last Friday for the annual meeting of the Suffolk West Federation of WIs.

The meeting saw members of 60 branches of WI come together and enjoy talks by guest speakers, authors Julie Summers and Lady Carnarvon, before having lunch together at the venue.

Chairman Julie Higgins, who is a member of the Risby branch, said: “It’s good to have us all together even if it is just once a year. Everyone can meet and talk to the staff and the board which is lovely and they have the chance to get to know other WI members they might otherwise never meet.

“It’s great fun and we always have a good time.”