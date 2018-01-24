County reveals how Lakenheath’s new primary school may look

A consultation on a new primary school for Lakenheath is being held by Suffolk County Council until February 5.

The first phase of the school, on land north of Station Road, will offer 210 places but it is planned to be able to expand to 420.

The county says it wants to gather the views of parents, local residents and potential building users before making a planning application.

The consultation includes details of noise mitigation needed because of its proximity to RAF Lakenheath, which include non-opening double glazed windows, extra roof and wall soundproofing, sound lobbies at doors and ‘sound refuge huts’ in the key external play areas.

The plans are on show at Lakenheath Library until February 4 and online at www.suffolk.gov.uk