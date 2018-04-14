Councils’ planting programme sees 250 trees introduced

Hundreds of trees are being planted across west Suffolk to ensure the local environment is protected.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council are in the process of planting 250 trees, following routine annual inspections.

The councils’ tree officers aim to inspect a quarter of the trees on its land every year, with hazardous trees sometimes requiring felling.

Each year, the councils aim to replace as many trees as are removed. This year’s programme includes 100 large heavy standard size trees and 150 woodland whip trees.

A Weymouth pine has been planted in the Abbey Gardens as a long-term replacement for a mature one in decline. Planting has also taken place at Nowton Park and across Forest Heath and St Edmundsbury.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom Co-ordinator, said: “Bury in Bloom is delighted to see so many trees planted. They will provide habitats for wildlife and help to enhance the areas in which they have been planted.”

Cllr Andy Drummond, of Forest Heath District Council, said: “We pride ourselves on helping to make West Suffolk a place where people want to live and work. Having a nice environment is all part of that.”