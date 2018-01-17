Councils offer help to companies hit by Carillion collapse

Subcontractors and suppliers to the collapsed Carillion construction and services company are being offered support by the West Suffolk councils.

St Edmundsbury Borough and Forest Heath District Councils do not have contracts with the company, which went into liquidation on Monday.

But a spokesman for the two councils said: “As part of our role as supporting local businesses and the economy we would like to try and help any West Suffolk sub-contractors or businesses in their supply chain who may have been affected by the collapse of Carillion.

“Please contact our Economic Development and Growth team to find out if we can help.”

Suffolk County Council and West Suffolk Hospital also say they are not affected by the collapse and have no contracts with the company, though Carillion are contractors at Highpoint Prison, Stradishall. Carillion also has a small office in Easlea Road, Moreton Hall.

The Government has advice for Carillion employees, suppliers, sub-contractors and creditors at www.gov.uk