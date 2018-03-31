Councillor stands up for sitting down

Councillor David Nettleton has unveiled a new bench at the Tayfen Nature Reserve, in place of one which was targeted by vandals last year.

The wooden bench which had previously stood in the spot near Spring Lane was paid for by Cllr Nettleton and Cllr Julia Wakelam in 2015 to stop people sitting on children’s play equipment.

But after it was destroyed and smashed into pieces last July, Cllr Nettleton vowed to buy a replacement with £500 of his borough locality money.

“I’m angry because this money could have been used for something or somebody else,” he said.

“But it’s well-used by people coming back from town so I’m glad it’s back. We’re hoping it’s more durable but if they do it again, I’ll replace it again.

“I don’t think we should give in to the small percentage of people who want to cause damage. I’m in favour of standing up for everyone else and for Bury.”