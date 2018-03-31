Council to unveil former office plans

A call has gone out for residents to have their say when plans for a key site in Needham Market are unveiled next week.

Proposals for the former Mid Suffolk District Council headquarters off the High Street – described as a ‘residential-led redevelopment of the site’ – will be showcased at two exhibitions.

Cllr Nick Gowrley, Mid Suffolk District Council leader and cabinet member for assets and investment, said: “These buildings are a key site for Needham Market, sitting at the heart of the town on the High Street, and we are determined to get their future right.

“A lot of thought and hard work has already gone into that future and these events are an opportunity for anyone with an interest in the site to talk it over with our officers and partners. I’d urge anyone who is able to attend to come along and comment on the plans.”

Council staff and consultants will be on hand to hear what members of the public think at the events at the town’s community café, with the first on Wednesday and the second on April 10.

Cllr Wendy Marchant and Cllr Mike Norris, Mid Suffolk district councillors for Needham Market and Badley ward, have encouraged residents to make their opinions known.

Cllr Norris said: “We recommend that everyone who can takes the opportunity to view and comment on the plans for the former district council offices site, being in such a prominent location off the High Street. It is essential any development on this site reflects the character of the existing buildings in Needham Market.”

The drop-in exhibitions will be at Needham Market Community Café, at the youth centre in School Street, from 3-8pm. Representatives from the council, Purcell Architects and Lawson Planning Partnerships will be on hand to discuss the plans and answer questions.

The council has warned that The Causeway, which leads to the community café, might be inaccessible to vehicles due to building maintenance, however the exhibition is accessible on foot. Free parking is available off Hurstlea Road.