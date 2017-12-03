Council chairman ‘astonished’ at Highways England’s failure to solve traffic issue in Barrow

The chairman of Barrow Parish Council has written to Highways England to find a solution to lorries using village roads as a shortcut during the A14 closures.

In his letter, Graham Judge said that he found the ‘inability of Highways England to find a solution to this problem astonishing’ after appealing to drivers last month to take the sign-posted diversion towards Mildenhall while the roadworks between junctions 40 and 42 are carried out.

He said that closing the road from the A11 junction was ‘the most sensible option’ after an angry resident had counted a convoy of 31 HGV lorries going through Barrow at 5am on Wednesday morning.

“I just don’t understand how an organisation like Highways England can’t carry out roadworks without causing major disruption to our towns and villages,” he said.