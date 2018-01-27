Council asks Thetford people for their views on security

Thetford Town Council is asking residents to complete a survey about improving the security of the open spaces the council has.

The multiple-choice questionnaire looks at ways to prevent and discourage anti-social behaviour, illegal encampments, abandoned horses and fly tipping.

Ideas include constructing height barriers on the car parks at Melford and Barnham Cross Common, planting trees and installing posts on Mill Lane Green and there is a section for people to leave their own comments about the subject.

The survey has already had more than 190 responses and the Mayor of Thetford, Councillor Denis Crawford, said: “It is great that we are getting it out there for people’s opinion on this.

“The main complaint I get is that the council does not talk to Thetfordians enough, for quite a while we have tried to solve that problem and we have had mostly positive feedback about this survey.”

To access the survey, go to www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/XVZQJY3 and it is open until February 23.