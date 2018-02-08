Cooking up a storm at Young Chef competition

A 12-year-old Westley Middle School student, Ben Templeton, has sailed through the East Anglian round of the Rotary Young Chef Competition and will now face young chefs from the rest of South England in the next round in Essex on March 10.

Ben wowed the judges at the College of West Anglia in Kings Lynn on Saturday with his three course meal of spicy parsnip soup, duck breast with plum sauce and a chocolate fondant, which he cooked in just two hours. To enter the next Bury round, contact the group at https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/homepage.php?ClubID=1968.