Community leader recognised for his ‘selfless commitment’ to Bury St Edmunds estate

An unsung community hero has been recognised for his ‘selfless commitment’ to a Bury St Edmunds estate.

Richard Mortlock, who is chairman of both the community and residents associations on the Mildenhall Road Estate, received a scroll of honour from St Edmundsbury Borough Cllr Diane Hind.

Praising his ‘selfless commitment’,Cllr Hind said she had witnessed the ‘many hours he contributes going above and beyond what might be expected’ of a trustee of the community association, which runs the estate’s community centre in Anselm Avenue.

“I have over several years now seen Richard gardening, cleaning bins, bailing out water when the boiler leaked, making repairs to roofs, all on top of the day to day administration and practical tasks that are involved,” she said.

“The community are fortunate to have this excellent facility in their area and we have always been blessed with a small but enthusiastic group of volunteers.”

During their term of office, borough councillors can reward two people with a scroll.

Mr Mortlock, 71, has been involved with the residents and community associations since they launched about 18 and 10 years ago respectively.

His ‘proudest moment’ was being involved in setting up and opening the purpose built community centre.

The retired civil engineer said: “I enjoy sorting things out for people and the satisfaction is when it all comes to fruition. I was honoured to receive the scroll and it was a very kind gesture.”