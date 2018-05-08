Community heroes are recognised with scrolls of honour

Councillors have recognised their community heroes with a scroll of honour.

St Edmundsbury Borough councillors can award two scrolls during their four year term for outstanding contributions to the community.

Ernie Broom and Cllr Paul Hopfensperger at the Over 60's Club

On Sunday, Green Cllr Julia Wakelam presented the accolade to Bury Town Pastors during a thanksgiving service at St Mary’s Church to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

The Town Pastors patrol the club and bar areas of the town centre on Friday and Saturday nights to offer support to vulnerable people and de-escalate potential trouble.

Cllr Wakelam, who spent a night observing their work during her year as Mayor of St Edmundsbury, said: “I was both impressed and deeply moved by the Town Pastors’ commitment and dedication to those who need help at night.

“Where others might walk on by, the Town Pastors offer non-judgemental support and comfort to vulnerable people.

Cllr Carol Bull presents a scroll of honour to volunteers from Hopton Day Care Centre

“Their work makes the streets of our town safer for all.”

Independent Cllr Paul Hopfensperger gave a scroll to Ernie Broom last Tuesday to recognise his work championing Bury St Edmunds’ Howard estate.

Addressing the estate’s Over 60’s Club, Cllr Hopfensperger said: “His enthusiasm for everything he does is unwavering.

“Be it convincing Asda to come to town, trying to protect the three tier schooling system on the estate, being chair of this Over 60’s Club, and right through to providing the new memorial garden currently being installed on the Oakes Road playing field.

“His achievements are too many to list here, but I think you get my point.

“He is a pillar of this community, and puts everything he has, into everything he does.”

Conservative Cllr Carol Bull awarded Hopton Day Care Centre in recognition of its services over the last 27 year.

The centre was set up in 1991 as part of the Suffolk Rural Day Centre Project to provide support to the elderly in the rural community.

Run by a team of 20 volunteers from its base in High Street Chapel, Hopton, the centre every Wednesday offers a home cooked lunch, games, activities and outings for residents.

It also provides door to door transport.

Cllr Bull said: “I’m amazed at the dedication of all the volunteers who help to keep the day care centre going and never cease to be heartened by my visits to chat to everyone as it is always a very positive, happy and caring place and people are clearly enjoying themselves.”