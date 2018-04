Butterflies are getting a boost thanks to volunteers at West Row’s The Shed community garden.

With the help of Suffolk Butterfly Conservation, they have planted 10 buckthorn bushes in a special conservation area to encourage brimstone butterflies, which are unusual in the village.

Buckthorn is the bright yellow butterflies’ caterpillars’ food plant.

Now they need volunteers to keep records on how successful the project is. Call Roz Hamill on 01638 715329.