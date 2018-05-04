Community centre celebrates its bright new look following two-year refurbishment project

A charity-run community centre in Bury St Edmunds celebrated the completion of a two-year refurbishment project on Friday.

Southgate Community Centre was built four decades years ago and is used by 30 groups and 300 visitors each week.

Voluntary trustees held paint parties to redecorate, grants from Bury Town Council and locality funding from St Edmundsbury borough councillors helped to fund the replacement of 150 chairs, sanding of the main hall floor and painting the ceiling, replacement of tiled and linoleum floors, installation of a coffee bar and kitchen area and lightweight partition doors.

At the celebration event a cake was cut, while St Edmundsbury mayor and mayoress Terry and Vivienne Clements presented the £760 proceeds of a Valentine’s ball at the centre to MyWiSH Charity.