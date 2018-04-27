Comments condemned

Social media comments made by Bury St Edmunds Town Council’s vice-chairman have been condemned following an investigation.

In February, the town council passed a complaint made about Frank Warby’s Facebook conduct to St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s standards committee for examination.

This week, the borough council said: “The council strongly condemns the types of comments and views made by Cllr Warby on his Facebook account which led to the complaint. The council has investigated the matter. The council only has the power to take formal punitive action when comments are made by a member acting in his or her official capacity as a councillor.

“In this case, while we agree the comments were highly inappropriate, we cannot be clear that he was acting in his role as a councillor. Nevertheless, members of our Standards Committee decided to hear the complaint in full. The committee has now written to Cllr Warby expressing its extreme disappointment at his actions, which it says clearly have the potential to bring him, and the council of which he is part, into disrepute.”

In a letter to the complainant, the standards committee said it had requested social media training for all councillors.

Cllr Warby said: “I am unhappy about the whole situation and have asked to see the complaint.”

In addition to his town council role, Cllr Warby represents Moreton Hall on the borough council.