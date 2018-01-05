Comment: Anything over £32m for St Edmundsbury/Forest Heath tip will seem like bad cost forecasting, says editor Barry Peters

The terror attack on New York’s Twin Towers haunts me. It was a day at the Bury Free Press I’ll never forget.

The other thing that came out of 9/11 that I always remember was the Labour Party aide who said it was a ‘good day to bury bad news’. And I always recall that at this time of year when everyone is happy and news can easily slip through the net.

We ran a story last week you may have missed – the costs of the new tip in Bury (sorry, the West Suffolk Operational Hub) have spiralled to £32 million and placed an extra £1.7 million burden on taxpayers locally. You and me.

St Edmundsbury and Forest Heath approved the extra ‘investments’ in the week before Christmas. A good time to bury bad news? Well, only if no-one flags it up to you.

Why the astronomical increase? Delays, ground and foundations costs, walls, drainage, sprinkler design, CCTV, security and fees. But shouldn’t these items have been picked up initially if people were doing their jobs properly?

Cllr David Nettleton was critical, saying the tip will be an ‘obsolete facility’ within a very short time.

So the total cost is now a whopping £32 million of our hard-earned cash – I hope the likes of Cllr Nettleton will continue to question every pound spent on what is one of the most controversial applications of this century so it can come in under budget. Anything over

£32 million would seem like rank bad cost management – surely that would see some resignations.