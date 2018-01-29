Collision leaves pedestrian with life changing injuries

A pedestrian has suffered life changing injuries after being hit by a car in Thetford on Saturday.

A Ford Ka collided with the pedestrian at approximately 10.50am on Saturday, January 27 in London Road at the junction with Burrell Way.

The occupants of the Ford were not injured but the pedestrian was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or the manner of either the driver or pedestrian prior to the incident, should contact PC David Reed at Wymondham Road Policing on 101.