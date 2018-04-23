College motor show to become an annual event

The second West and Loud car and motorcycle show has proved so successful its organisers have promised to make it an annual event.

Organised by West Suffolk College’s automotive department, it attracted 200 historic cars and bikes to the Bury St Edmunds campus on Saturday.

Colin Bond with his 1982 Bedford HA van. He did this van up to replicate the one his dad had'''PICTURE: Mecha Morton

They ranged from the diminutive but quick 1969 Fiat 500 Abarth, which won the best classic prize, to American ‘muscle cars’, like the Dodge Charger, all helping to raise money for Suffolk Accident rescue Service.

SARS were there with Suffolk Fire Service to give a demonstration of a crash scene rescue.

AB Performance, who were on Dragons Den and whose owner Andy Bates is working closely with the college’s automotive engineering students brought a finished kit car.

Several car clubs attended along with a number of Star Wars characters while visitors munched through 1,500 sausages and burgers cooked by college catering students and staff.

Julian Blakeman with his Ford bodied Rat Rod 32 which won best custom car

Other popular entertainments included an F1 simulator, bouncy castle, electric go-carts and a nail bar.

The other award winning vehicles were: best motorcycle, Turbocharged Street Fighter; best paint, Ford Hot Rod; best custom car, Ford Rat Rod.

More pictures in Friday’s Bury Free Press.