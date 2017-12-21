Co-op Foodstore targeted in Lavenham ram raid

A Lavenham store has been left in chaos after it was ram raided during the night.

A Suburu estate vehicle was driven in to the Co-op Foodstore, in High Street, Lavenham, at around 1.15am and was left at the scene.

The Co-op Foodstore in High Street, Lavenham was ram raided in the early hours of Thursday, December 21

Lee Hammon, head of security at the East of England Co-op, said: “Our state-of-the-art alarm receiving centre enables us to monitor each of our stores 24 hours a day.

“Following recent incidents, we’ve introduced further security measures across our stores including removing cash from our ATMs. We have our own security team who were able to respond swiftly, along with the police.

“We are offering a reward of £40,000 for information that leads to the successful conviction of those behind the recent spate of ram raids across Suffolk and Essex.”

A crime scene remains in place whilst an investigation continues.

Witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference number SC-21122017- 16.