Christmas surprise for brave boy Kodie

A brave Bury St Edmunds boy who was diagnosed with cancer when he was four was surprised with a trip to Legoland last week.

Kodie Pollock, 7, was in the middle of answering one of his teacher’s questions at Hardwick Primary School on Thursday, December 14 when he was visited by Santa Claus and his elf, who delivered the big news.

Kodie was nominated for the surprise by his mum, Simone Wilby, after being diagnosed with a Wilms tumour, a form of kidney cancer, when he was just four years old. He is now in remission.

“Kodie won’t officially be clear until after five years so he still has to have regular check-ups,” she said.

“He still has pains from the chemotherapy but he’s so brave with it all and so I thought he deserved something nice.”

The surprise was part of the Christmas Genie campaign, organised by Premier Education, which aims to make Christmas brighter for four children and their families throughout the UK.

Kodie and his mum Simone

Gemma Howell, marketing executive and fun development officer at Premier, said: “It’s absolutely lovely to be able to give back something to the children we work with. Everyone we visit really deserves it.

“They’ve got their own stories and Kodie’s is a very touching story because you can see how much it means to his mum. It’s lovely to come in and do this for them.”

Kathryn Day, deputy head teacher at Harwick Primary, said: “It was lovely to have Father Christmas and his elf visit us today to see Kodie and give him his reward.

“He’s a lovely boy and the surprise is really well-deserved.”

Kodie, Simone and his two brothers were whisked off to Legoland two days later on Saturday, December 16.