Christmas meal helps to spread festive cheer

People who may have spent Christmas on their own took up the chance to meet people, have a meal together and enjoy some festive fun.

The Gatehouse Charity, in Bury St Edmunds, and the Stowmarket United Reformed Church organised Christmas Day meals to help the vulnerable and lonely.

The United Reformed Church in Stowmarket hosted 100 guests as part of their community Christmas Lunch

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive at Gatehouse, said the meal, which was held at St Benedict’s School, went really well.

“We did 123 meals and it was a lovely atmosphere with a great mix of people,” she said.

“Just a big thank you to the volunteers who helped us and the businesses that donated.”

The United Reformed Church saw 100 guests as part of the JAM Community Christmas Lunch and organiser Michelle Frost said people enjoyed the day.

She said: “It went brilliantly, when you have people cry when they leave like we had, not because of the food but because they had somewhere to go it is just very emotional.”

“I want to say thank you to everyone who donated and volunteered, especially Bidfood for donating the meat, TSB for the drinks and Simply Brass and the choir who provided the music.”

The lunch also saw hampers given to each guest after a donation by Anglia Water.

Thetford had two venues which also welcomed guests for Christmas Day meals.

More than 50 people went to the Methodist Church in Tanner Street and had a festive sing-a-long and The Pine Close Community Centre had a visit from Santa and an open topped double decker bus put on for their guests.