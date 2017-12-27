Christmas Day charity theft at Bury pub

Two charity collections were stolen from a Bury St Edmunds pub on Christmas Day.

Between 6pm and 11pm someone got into The Black Boy pub, in Guildhall Street, through an insecure door and stole a large glass whisky bottle containing cash by ripping it off a metal chain which secured it to the bar.

A second empty charity box was also stolen from the rear of the business.

Anyone with knowledge of the incident should call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting 37/81634/17 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.