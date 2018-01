Instead of just putting your Christmas cards and wrap in the recyling bin, you can use them to help protect forests. More than 1,000 Sainsbury’s stores, including those in Bury St Edmunds, Mildenhall and Thetford, have bins for collecting cards in-store until Monday.

Sainsbury’s will recycle them and make a donation to Forest Stewardship Council supporting its work on responsible management of the world’s forests.

Online customers can have their cards collected when they receive their shopping,