Choirs hit the high notes to raise £2,500 for charity

Pupils from Finborough School hit the high notes to be crowned the winners of a choir contest in aid of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

They saw off tough competition from St Edmund’s Catholic Primary, St Mary’s Church of England Academy, Hardwick Primary and Woolpit Primary Academy during the first Great EACH Choir Off on Saturday.

The event at St Edmundsbury Cathedral raised about £2,500.

Natasha Brame, EACH Suffolk community fund-raiser, said: “A huge thank you to the fantastic choirs - it was such a close competition as everyone was so talented.”