Children can talk to relatives thanks to language lessons at Saturday school

Youngsters learning to speak Polish in Bury St Edmunds showcased their talents to visitors as part of the One Day Without Us campaign on Saturday.

The Polish School, at the St John’s Centre, teaches children born and educated in this country to speak Polish so they can communicate with relatives overseas.

Eleanor Rehahn, of Open Britain Bury St Edmunds, which organised the visit, said: “There is a big local Polish community and we should recognise and celebrate the many communities that make up Bury.

“One Day Without Us is a national campaign but we did our bit in Bury to celebrate diversity.”