Chernobyl children experience an English Christmas

Four children from the area polluted by the Chernobyl disaster have just gone home after a taste of Bury St Edmunds Christmas.

The 10- to 12-year-olds were guests of the Mid Suffolk Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, based in Needham Market, which brings youngsters from Belarus and the Ukraine for one-month health respite holidays. Organiser Elizabeth Parker said: “One had never even had a birthday or Christmas present before so watching her face when she received a small gift was really something.”

They visited Bury Bowl, Sybil Andrews Academy and Planet Laser who let each choose a soft toy.

If you can host a child, email elizabeth@cclltrustees.org.uk