Charity zipwire run at 100mph for 75-year-old

A 75-year old and his daughter are planning to ride a 100mph zipwire to raise fund for a new charity they have founded.

David and Esther McCarthy, from Elmswell, are doing the mile-long Zip World ride at Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales with friends for as a fund raiser, so they are seeking sponsors.

David explained: “The charity, which was initiated by Esther, is called The Purim Trust and its main purpose initially is to give sponsorship to underprivileged children in the Philippines, which will provide all their food, clothes, school supplies, transportation, dental and health care but primarily to enable them to get a good education.

“We are doing this in partnership with a very community-minded church out there, that Esther has made a connection with from several visits to the Philippines, who already have a vision to help children and destitute families in their own community.

“We are launching the charity officially in March, which is also when our child sponsorship programme begins, and as a means of publicising this new venture, a group of us are doing a sponsored zip wire event.”

The zipwire is the longest in Europe and the fastest in the world. It starts at nearly 1500 feet above sea level, flies over the flooded quarry, and drops some 700 feet.

David said: “You lie horizontally in a special sling, accelerate to 60mph in less than 10 seconds and can reach speed speeds of over 100mph, so it should be an exciting ride, especially for me as I’m now 75.

“We are paying our own way so that any donations go straight to the charity to help the children.”

Your can back them at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thepurimtrust