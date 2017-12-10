Charity drive across Europe for Walsham le Willows motor man

If people go to a Greek island they usually travel by plane, but one man from Walsham le Willows fancied something a little different.

Chris Withers, co-director of GTB Restorations at Cotton, near Stowmarket, is set to take his wife Ros and his Ferrari 308GTB – after 22 months of restoration – on a journey of more than 2,000 miles, to the Greek island of Evia, to see his old school friend, Roger Borrell.

The drive has significance for Mr Withers as he is hoping to raise money for two charities that are close to his heart.

The Suffolk businessman survived a heart attack 30 years ago, when he was only 38, and pledged to raise money for the British Heart Foundation to say thank you to GPs and the NHS which, he said, saved his life.

The second is Parkinson’s UK as Roger has recently been diagnosed with the disease.

Chris said: “It’s my aim to raise as much money as I can to donate to these two great fund-raising bodies because as time goes on these diseases will be beaten by research.

“It’s just a matter of time and money.”

The Ferrari Fund-raiser – from Cotton to Karystos – will take place on July 2019 and the four week trip will see Chris and Ros go through France, stopping at Reims and Dijon race tracks, into Italy via the Mont Blanc tunnel, on to Monza, Imola, Pescara, Brindisi and a ferry to Greece before going to the island of Evia.

Chris is hoping to be able to raise £20,000 in total for the charities through sponsorship via two JustGiving pages.

To help Chris reach his target, the donation page for the British Heart Foundation is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswithersbhf

To donate for Parkinsons UK, the page is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chriswitherspark