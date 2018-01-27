Charity donates magic carpet

Bury-based charity, GeeWizz, paid a visit to the children of Riverwalk School in Bury St Edmunds on Monday to give them a special gift of a sensory magic carpet.

Representatives from the charity visited the school’s second site at Sexton’s Manor Primary School to present the children with the gift, which cost around £8,000.

The magic carpet contains over 500 games and applications which stimulate children with special educational needs both physically and mentally.

Crystal Barber, new executive manager of GeeWizz, said: “The Magic Carpet will clearly benefit so many young pupils at Riverwalk School and this would not have been possible without businesses supporting GeeWizz. We would like to thank everyone who has supported the purchase of this crucial piece of equipment at such a wonderful school.”

GeeWizz ambassador and former England and Ipswich Town footballer, Terry Butcher, also attended the presentation.