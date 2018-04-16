Change of date and venue for Highways England’s Bury exhibition

A Highways England East mobile exhibition that was scheduled to be in Bury St Edmunds Waitrose carpark today will be in Cornhill on Thursday instead.

Highways England said the date and venue were changed at the last moment. The mobile unit will be in Cornhill from 10am to 6pm.

Highways England capital delivery team leader Aran Nugent said: “We are aware that the work we do has an impact on our road users, and so Highways England is eager to better engage with drivers and local residents so we can hear their comments, allay their concerns and answer any questions they may come to us with.

“This mobile exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to better get into those communities we will be working alongside, so we can speak with people to explain the work we are doing and the benefits it will bring for them, their town and this region.

“Already this year, in the few visits we have done, we have had a good response with people coming along to learn about roadworks and share their views. We hope that interest will continue as we continue our tour of the East region this month and next.”

Highways England is responsible for motorways and trunk roads such as the A14 and A11. Suffolk Highways, part of Suffolk County Council, is responsible for other roads.