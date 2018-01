Students at West Suffolk College’s In Vogue salon were given a masterclass by a celebrity hairdresser.

Lee Stafford demonstrated styling techniques and gave trainees an insight into his 36-year career.

Passionate about training, Lee said the industry had to adapt to the young generation who did not want to learn in the traditional way.

Marnie Randall, subject leader, said: “Lee made our students feel valued and respected. They loved the session.”