Celebrity chefs to return to Bury’s Food and Drink Festival

Two top celebrity chefs are to return to the Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival this summer to wow audiences with their kitchen secrets.

James Tanner and Paul Rankin will each make three appearances in the Stoves Cookery Theatre, which will also showcase dishes from some of Bury’s favourite restaurants, over the two-day event.

Celebrity chef, James Tanner

James Tanner will take to the stage on Sunday, August 26, while Paul Rankin will create mouth-watering concoctions on Monday, August 27.

The event, which has been organised by Bury’s Business Improvement District, Our Bury St Edmunds, will also feature a farmers’ market as well as a wide range of local produce stalls and other attractions.

Jackie Regan, events manager at Our Bury St Edmunds, said: “The demonstrations in the Cookery Theatre are hugely popular and it is wonderful to have two of our favourite chefs from previous years returning. It’s an indication of how highly the Our Bury St Edmunds Food and Drink Festival is rated as an event by chefs, to see big names keen to return.

“As in previous years we’ll also be offering stage slots to the many talented chefs working in Our Bury St Edmunds member businesses and with the restaurant scene in the town so vibrant at the moment I’d advise those interested to reserve their place early as our theatre kitchen only has a limited number of spaces.”

For more information visit www.ourburystedmunds.com/foodanddrinkfestival.