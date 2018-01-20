Celebrities sign up to help with Sarah’s raffle

A Euston woman has been helped by Sir Cliff Richard and Peter Andre in her bid to raise money for charity.

Sarah Smith first decided to fund raise by shaving her hair off for Huntington’s Disease Association after coming back from last year’s Race for Life in Bury St Edmunds.

She said: “I wanted to do something for a charity that was close to my heart and does not get a lot of notice, so I talked to my partner, Peter, and he said about Huntington’s and I thought it would be a great way to help get the message out there about it.”

Some of Peter’s relatives and his mother have had the disease, which progressively damages certain nerve cells in the brain.

But the idea of the fund raising raffle is what got the stars involved.

Sarah says she has been a fan of Sir Cliff since she was four and was amazed that he offered her a raffle prize.

She said: “I am a member of his fan page on Facebook, so I contacted them to ask if they would donate anything and the next day I got a reply from his admin saying he wanted to help my cause and they sent me a signed belt.”

Peter Andre also sent signed pictures after his people were contacted through a friend of Sarah’s.

She said: “I did contact other celebrities too, but it is just great that both of these men have taken time out of their busy lives to help me raise more money.”

Sarah has also been doing car boot sales too and hopes even after this event she can keep raising money.

She said: “I am hoping to do a quiz night and maybe even jump out of a plane,

“People do runs and walks for their charities but I want to do different things to keep the message out there.”

The raffle and the head shave will be at The Ark pub in Thetford on January 27.

For raffle tickets contact Sarah via email- Sulapop@sky.com or to donate on her JustGiving page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sarah-smith311