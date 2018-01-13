Celebrations as Honington Post Office to reopen

Delighted residents are celebrating the reopening of their village Post Office.

Honington Camp Post Office will reopen on February 2.

It is part of a ‘major modernisation programme’ by the Post Office across the country.

The branch, in Green Lane, had served both personnel at RAF Honington as well as villagers since the 1940s.

It closed in January 2016 when the postmaster resigned and the shop changed hands.

Sebastian Jesuthasan, who took over the general store in January last year, has now been appointed the new postmaster and will run the service as a franchise.

The ‘new-style’ Post Office will see an open-plan till run alongside the shop counter, throughout opening hours.

“People were understandably upset when the Post Office withdrew the service, meaning villagers had to go to either Ingham or Ixworth,” said Rob Williams, chairman of Honington cum Sapiston Parish Council.

“Many of the village residents are of pensionable age and it was also well used by personnel at the base. Everyone is delighted it is opening again.”

The Post Office has invested £1.34 billion in a modernisation programme, alongside government funding of £640 million. Around £20 million is being spent on 3,400 community branches.

The Honington branch will offer 89 hours of post office services a week, as well as banking services for customers and small businesses.

“We are confident this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs,” said Michael Brennan, Post Office area manager.