Celebrations after care home is rated ‘outstanding’

Staff at a Bury St Edmunds care home are celebrating after being rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission.

St Peter’s House, in Out Risbygate Street, was visited by the CQC on September 26 and 27, during an unannounced inspection.

The inspectors looked at five aspects of the care home’s running – safety, leadership, effectiveness, care and responses.

The home was rated ‘oustanding’ in its care and reponses, while being given a ‘good’ rating in the other three.

This was an improvement on their overall ‘good’ rating in 2015.

The report, published by the CQC on November 10, said that the staff at the home ‘treated people with compassion, kindness, dignity and respect’ and ‘people were involved and included in making decisions about what they wanted and liked to do’.

It also praised the fact that ‘people’s care records were detailed’ and their ‘care needs were understood and responded to by staff who knew them very well’.

Alastair Rayner, general manager, said: “We pride ourselves in providing a warm, loving and caring environment for our guests and their families who are living with dementia.

“We promote ‘person centered’ care at every level and ensure that our residents feel that they are in their own home. Seeing our residents as individuals is at the heart of everything we aim to achieve.

“We are extremely proud of our team and are very lucky to lead a group of dedicated staff who work tirelessly for the benefit of our resident guests.”