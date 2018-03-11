Celebration of ‘rare’ Baroque meeting house

A celebration of a Bury St Edmunds building will include a talk from a leading conservation architect.

The Unitarian Meeting House will also welcome the St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements for the event, from 6.30pm on March 21.

Peter Riddington, an expert on the conservation of fine buildings, will talk about what makes the 1711 Churchgate Street building ‘special’.

He said: “One of the reasons the Unitarian Meeting House is considered special is because English Baroque ecclesiastical buildings are very rare – ours in Bury is one and St Paul’s Cathedral is another.”

The event will celebrate the building of the Unitarian Meeting House, which was agreed by the congregation on March 21, 1711. In addition to fine brickwork the building boasts a three-tier pulpit and oval window.

The event, which includes a wine reception, is free and open to the public.