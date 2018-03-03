Celebrating 110 years of Mayor’s Own Scouts

A day of activities and a tree-planting ceremony marked the 110th birthday of a Bury St Edmunds Scout group on Saturday.

The 1st Bury Mayor’s Own Scout Group – believed to be one of the oldest still in existence – held an open day to showcase its history, attended by St Edmundsbury Mayor Terry Clements.

Mayor Terry Clements plants a ceremonial tree PICTURE: Mecha Morton

The group’s headquarters, off Tollgate Lane, hosted activities, games and crafts aimed at existing members and children interested in joining.

Former leaders and members also joined in the birthday celebrations.

Nikki Curry, Beaver section leader, said: “It was a really nice day.

“We had a display of the group’s history spanning right through 110 years, with lots of old photos and different uniforms.

“We had quite a few old leaders and members going back 30-40 years and they shared their memories. They remembered a lot of the names of people in the photos of display – it was great to put names to faces.”

Cllr Clements dug the hole for a tree planted to mark the occasion.

Activities included making A-frames, paracord keyrings and bird feeders, while a two-tier birthday cake was also cut.

For more information, go to www.bsescouts.co.uk/groups/1st-bury-st-edmunds/