Celebrating 100 years of Horringer and Ickworth WI

Nearly 100 people celebrated the centenary of Horringer and Ickworth Women’s Institute.

Former and current members as well as dignitaries including the Marquess of Bristol attended the centenary thanksgiving celebrations at St Leonard’s Church, in Horringer, last Thursday.

Lord Bristol also cut the ribbon on a bench which the WI has purchased for the benefit of the village.

Maggie Glavin, president of Horringer and Ickworth WI, said: “It was an absolutely splendid day which has been two years in the planning.

“We had members who have left come back for the celebration and we had two ladies who currently live in France.”

During the celebration at the church, the Horringer and Ickworth WI handbell ringers played three pieces.

There was an address by the Rev Christopher Griffiths and attendees followed the WI banner out of the church to the song Sisters Are Doin’ It For Themselves.

After Lord Bristol cut the ribbon on the bench, they enjoyed refreshments at the village community centre.

A cake was cut by Joy Bolton, the Horringer and Ickworth WI’s longest serving member having joined in 1964, and Doreen Gibbons, the oldest member at the age of 92.

The institute was formed in 1918 by Lady Theodora, 4th Marchioness of Bristol.

A report in the Bury Free Press, dated April 13 that year, said the institute ‘have for their object the drawing together of all classes of women and provide topics of far reaching interest’ - a statement which Mrs Glavin said is ‘still valid today’.

Among the other guests at the celebration were Suffolk County Cllr Karen Soons; John White, representing the parish council as well as Mayor and Mayoress of St Edmundsbury Terry and Vivienne Clements.

Mrs Glavin also praised the work of the WI’s committee.

An exhibition about the WI was temporarily displayed for a few days at Ickworth House.

