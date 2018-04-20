Celebrate the RAF’s 100th anniversary at Bury St Edmunds Freedom Parade

More than 250 servicemen and women will be marking the 100th anniversary of the RAF by walking in the Bury St Edmunds Freedom Parade next weekend.

The event, on Sunday, April 27, will start at 12pm with a service at St Edmundsbury Cathedral, where a commemorative candle will be lit.

The parade, consisting of RAF Honington station personnel, RAF police, RAF regiment, air cadets and veterans, will set off at 1pm and finish at The Apex.

Invited guests will then attend a reception, while the public will be able to enjoy military static displays in Charter Square.

A Spitfire and a Hurricane will also do a flypast at 1.30pm over the saluting dais.

Station commander, group captain David Tait MBE ADC MA RAF Honington said: “It is a huge privilege for us to celebrate 100 years of our history as the world’s oldest independent Air Force in Bury St Edmunds.

“I continue to be overwhelmed by the levels of support that we get from the local community and I look forward to sharing this very special occasion on Sunday.”