Two Bury St Edmunds companies took part in a charity Christmas jumper day last week.

Teams at Greene King and Eastern Transformers and Equipment Ltd (ETE) donned their festive knits at work on Friday, December 15 to raise money for their chosen charities.

The team at ETE held a Christmas jumper day in aid of Bury's Stray Cat Fund

Greene King raised money for Save the Children UK, which supports children in developing countries, while ETE raised a total of £190 for the Bury Stray Cat Fund, an independent cat sanctuary.