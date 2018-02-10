Careers event gives students inspiration

Over 200 students at King Edward VI School in Bury were given a taster of working life at a careers carousel event on Wednesday.

The Year 10s took part in the event, which saw different employers give presentations and advice on what it took to work with them in the future.

An organisation which works to connect students to potential employers is staging a special event at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds. Form the Future is staging the careers carousel at the Grove Road School for year 10 pupils. RSM UK accountants Abi Robinson and Sarah Garrad with students Ella Frost and Lewis Duncan. Picture Mark Westley

The students were split into groups and moved round each employer throughout the day.

Maria Pieretti, who deals with information, advice and guidance at the school, said: “I think students lack the knowledge of what skills they need to get out into the workplace because there’s so much that goes on within companies that they aren’t aware of.

“This was like a networking system which let the children speak to each employer and take part in the interactive things that were going on too.”

Employer included Go Ape, Suffolk County Council, MCW Architects and Aspire2bLean.

An organisation which works to connect students to potential employers is staging a special event at King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds. Form the Future is staging the careers carousel at the Grove Road School for year 10 pupils. Treatt Luke Mardellis and Ben Nolan Applications, and Lottie Kent Apprentice with Y10 students. Picture Mark Westley

“MCW Architects were amazing because they got the kids to draw out all their ideas and things,” said Maria, who organised the event along with Charlotte Steggall from Form the Future, which connects students with potential employers.

“It was a brilliant day and the children learned a lot about what it was like to work in a company and what was involved in doing so so it was really good.”.