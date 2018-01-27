Card makes it to Bury St Edmunds lady after two years lost in the mail

A Bury St Edmunds woman was baffled when she received a Christmas card this week – more than two years late.

Brenda Farrow, from Glastonbury Road, got the card from Horringer Court Community Church, on the same road, to wish her a Merry Christmas for 2015.

She said: “I could not believe it, I saw ‘and a happy 2016’ and thought they must have the date wrong.

“I have not talked to our postman yet but he will be so surprised when I tell him.”

The Ipswich postmark says December 14 ,2015, and Ms Farrow was surprised that it was still in pristine condition.

She said: “It is not damaged and in a good state, so has it been in a bag or put somewhere else and just been found? Who knows.”

Ms Farrow had 110 cards over Christmas but she said she was keeping this one as the story behind it was so unique.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “It is very likely that the card had been put back into the postal system by someone recently, rather than it being lost or stuck somewhere.

“Royal Mail regularly checks all its delivery offices and clears its sorting machines daily. Once at item is in the postal system then it will be delivered to the address on the card.”