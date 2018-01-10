Caravan stolen from Pakenham

Police are appealing for information following the theft of a caravan in Pakenham last week.

A white Colchester Fleetwood caravan, with a red horizontal stripe, was stolen from a lane off Mill Road between 6pm on Wednesday January 3 and 1.30pm on Saturday .

A police spokesman said: “If you saw the caravan being taken or have any information about where it is now, please contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference 37/1398/18.”

Alternatively, use the online reporting link www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something

Information on how to improve caravan security can be found on the police advice web pages at www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z