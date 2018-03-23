Car vandal who caused more than £10,000 worth of damage avoids jail

A man who got drunk and caused more than £10,000 worth of damage to parked cars in Stowmarket has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

George Tanase, 22, of Gipping Place, Bury Road, Stowmarket appeared at Ipswich Crown Court yesterday.

Tanase pleaded guilty to damaging 13 cars in the early hours of October 8 last year by ‘keying’ them.

The vehicles, including a Porsche, a Mercedes and a BMW, sustained damage ranging from £200 to £3,357, with three of the cars belonging to one family.

Tanase, who had been drinking on a night out, was spotted by one of the car owners and who, together with another man, followed Tanase into Gipping Place where they detained him until police officers arrived.

Judge David Goodin sentenced Tanase to nine months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered him to complete 180 hours of unpaid community work.

Tanase was also made the subject of an overnight curfew at his home address for the next six months and ordered to pay back £140 victim surcharge.

When interviewed by police following his arrest, Tanase said he had been drinking and could not remember causing the damage.

Appearing for Tanase, Peter Barlex said his client accepted that what he did was wrong and understood the upset the offences would have caused the owners of the vehicles involved.