A car ended up on its roof following a collision with a lorry on the A143 at Stanton this afternoon.

Police were called to the collision between a Volvo lorry and a Hyundai Tucson at about 3.20pm and say nobody was seriously hurt in the accident.

The police warned of delays on the road but had had the car recovered and the lorry moved into a layby by about 4.35pm, fully opening the road.