Campaigners against a hard Brexit joined a rally in Ipswich on Saturday.

Members of the Open Britain Bury St Edmunds group went to the Great Eastern March.

Christina Birt, group leader, said: “We want to represent people and their concerns about Brexit, raise the profile of Brexit issues in and around Bury, spread awareness and continue our fight against a hard, destructive Brexit. Joining the march was a great opportunity for this.”