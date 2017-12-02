Calls for more safety measures on Westley Road after van ignores lollipop man

There have been calls for extra safety measures on a busy road in Bury St Edmunds after a lollipop man was almost hit by a van.

The school crossing patrol officer’s lollipop was hit by the white van at around 8.30am on Tuesday, November 21, after it failed to stop when he walked out on to the pedestrian crossing on Westley Road near the Flemyng Road junction to help school children cross the road.

Parents and schoolchildren watched as the man, who did not want to be named, stumbled back on to the pavement to avoid the van, which carried on driving along the road.

The incident was reported to police a day later and were told that traffic on the opposite side of the road had already stopped at the crossing.

It is one of several dangerous incidents that have been raised by residents in the Bury Free Press in the last month.

Nick Templeton, headteacher of the nearby Westley School, said: “The traffic on Westley Road is certainly a concern for us. It’s a very quick road and drivers come round the corner very quickly because they’re unaware of what’s there.

“Years ago we asked for a pedestrian crossing, which has certainly helped, but there’s always a concern that if the lollipop man was to be ill, the children would be crossing a very busy road by themselves while cars are coming very quickly.”

Councillor David Nettleton, who has campaigned for years to make Westley Road safer, said: “Westley Road is neither an A or B road but because there are only two zebra crossings the entire length of this 100 per cent residential road, cars have a free run from one end to the other.

“The best solution would be to allow some parking but not on both sides at the same point and create space in-between cars so traffic is not impeded but slowed. Two more safe pedestrian crossing points are needed – not traffic lights – on slightly raised platforms to encourage slower speeds.

“I proposed a plan which would benefit residents in all parts of Westley Road – including a slight build-out outside no. 30 on the bend – but that was rejected by my Conservative colleagues. They outnumber me.”

Police have asked any witnesses to call 101 quoting reference number CAD266 of November 22.

