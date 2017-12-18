Call for Mildenhall Academy’s ex-pupils to inspire future generations

Former students of Mildenhall College Academy who went on to higher education are being asked to go back to school.

The college is taking part in a project run by the national education charity Future First as part of the Take Your Place programme run by the Network for East Anglian Collaborative Outreach which aims to increase the number of young people from underrepresented backgrounds in higher education by 2020.

Future First is helping schools build thriving ‘alumni communities’, bringing back former students with experience of higher education as role models to the current generation.

The charity will run workshops with alumni in each school helping to inspire students about the different courses available to them.

Former students can sign up sign up online at https://networks.futurefirst.org.uk/register