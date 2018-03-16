Cake sale raises money for William Smedley’s memorial bench

Teo Georgiou-Holden has raised £258.20 for a memorial bench for his friend, William Smedley, after holding a cake sale at Abbots Green Community Primary School.

Teo’s sister and William’s ex-girlfriend, Olivia Morris, helped organise the event by contacting the school’s acting headteacher, Mrs Morrison, and telling her about Teo’s plan.

Everyone in Teo’s year group brought in cakes which were then sold for 50p each at break time and after school, raising a total of £258.20.

The money was combined with the amount raised at a tribute night at Planet Laser last week, which was organised by Olivia and William’s friend Lauren Downey, with the help of other friends and family.

Both events raised a grand total of £2,383.80 which allowed the group to buy the memorial bench and put some money towards William’s headstone.